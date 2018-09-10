Armed police arrest man after 'gun shots fired at house'

The incident is said to have happened on Oxford Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

Police: Armed officers were called.

A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun at a house.

The incident is said to have happened on Oxford Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at 2pm on Sunday.

Armed police were called out following reports of gun shots being fired at a house in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 2pm on Sunday, police received a report of gun shots being fired at a property on Oxford Street, Coatbridge.

"No one was injured and a 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

"He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday."

