Teacher arrested in connection with pupil 'assault'

The allegation concerns an incident at a school in the Dumfries area in August.

Police: The 33-year-old woman will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

A teacher has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a pupil in Dumfries and Galloway.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a 33-year-old woman was arrested and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

