Man stabbed in mass brawl involving 13 people at takeaway

The fight happened outside a takeaway on Sauchiehall Street at Pitt Street in Glasgow.

Glasgow: Both groups made off after assault. Google 2018

A man has been stabbed in a mass brawl involving more than a dozen people outside a takeaway.

Four men and two women were approached by seven men before a brawl broke out at 1.15am on Sunday.

Several individuals were assaulted but both groups made off.

A man, who was not involved in the fight, was stabbed in the leg.

Constable Mark Paterson said: "A man who had nothing to do with this incident has ended up being stabbed in the leg. Sauchiehall Street is a busy street with many revellers on nights out.

"I am asking anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident to contact us. They could have information which could prove vital in helping us trace the members of both groups.

"It's possible people thought the incident wasn't so serious, but an innocent bystander has been attacked by someone intent on causing harm, even though he had nothing to do with either group or the trouble that flared up between them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

