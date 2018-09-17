  • STV
Bereaved mother pleas with parents to ‘think Kawasaki disease’

Heather Hinshelwood lost her five-month-old son Jaime one year ago.

Speaking about the heartbreaking loss of her baby boy Jaime is no easy task for mother Heather Hinshelwood.

One year ago, her little boy tragically died in his sleep at just five months old. It was later discovered that he had Kawasaki disease, an acute illness which is the leading cause of acquired heart disease that develops after birth in the UK.

Remembering the happy times from Jaime's short life is important to his family. Speaking candidly of how content her beautiful boy was in his first few months, Heather says he was "thriving" and doing really well at meeting all of his milestones.

He was starting to say Mum and enjoying the freedom of rolling over.

"He was absolutely beautiful," Heather says. "His brother adored him and he was such a good boy."

"He had a great wee nature, a nice wee temperament."

Jaime was a very content baby until he fell unwell at five months old.
Jamie had been a healthy baby but he became ill at five months old with a high temperature, a rash and red eyes.

He had contracted Kawasaki disease however it was thought to be a viral infection by medics at the time.

Kawasaki disease is a condition which mainly affects children under the age of five. The symptoms include a high temperature that lasts for five days or more with a rash, swollen glands in the neck, dry, cracked lips, red fingers or toes and red eyes.

Kawasaki disease causes the blood vessels to become inflamed and swollen, which can lead to complications in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.

Around 25% of children with Kawasaki disease experience complications with their heart but if the condition goes untreated, complications can be fatal in about 2% to 3% of cases.

Heather hopes that by sharing their story, she can raise more awareness of Kawasaki Disease.
Having researched Jaime's symptoms and enquired at the time whether Kawasaki disease could be the reason behind his symptoms, Heather has now made it her goal to raise more awareness of the illness.

As well as dropping off information leaflets about Kawasaki disease to be placed in GP waiting rooms, she has also organised a number of fundraising events for Societi, The UK Foundation for Kawasaki Disease.

"It has had a horrendous impact." Heather says. "Jaime had two brothers - it is just us, I am a single parent so we are close-knit and tight.

A recent fundraiser raised over £900 for charity.
"I need to raise awareness because I don't want this to happen to anybody else.

"If your kid has had a temperature for five days, a rash, the red eyes, the swollen glands, just always ask 'could it be Kawasaki' - just always ask.

"Don't just assume it's viral."

She adds: "My message would be, always question it, never just accept - you need to be aware of the symptoms. It is a killer, my baby died of it."

