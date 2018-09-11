Boy, 13, threatened with knife in daylight robbery

An armed man on a bike chased the teen through a park before stealing his mobile phone in Glasgow.

Robbery: Boy threatened in Maxwell Park. Google 2018

A 13-year-old boy was threatened with a knife during a daylight robbery in Glasgow.

The teenager was walking along Terregles Avenue, Pollokshields, at 3.40pm on Monday when he was approached by a man on a bike who demanded his mobile phone.

The boy ran off though Maxwell Park to get away, however, the armed man chased him to Springkell Avenue where he threatened the boy with a knife and stole his device.

The suspect is Asian, in his mid 20s, between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in and has dark brown or black hair.

He has brown eyes, is of slim to medium build and was wearing a dark grey hooded bomber jacket and baggy grey jogging bottoms.

He was riding a royal blue mountain bike.

Constable Graham Nicolson said: "Although not injured by the man, this was a frightening experience for the young boy whose birthday it was yesterday as well.

"Officers are checking CCTV in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who saw the man on the bike or the robbery happen.

"Local schools were coming out and there were people in the area, particularly Maxwell Park, at that time.

"Maybe someone saw the man on the bike chase the boy or saw him hanging about the area prior to the incident?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

