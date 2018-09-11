Robbers threatened woman with gun in petrol station raid

The two men made off with a three-figure-sum of money after the incident in Glasgow.

Raid: A petrol station in Glasgow was targeted.

Two hooded robbers threatened a woman with a gun during a raid on a petrol station in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery that took place in Springburn on Monday.

The men entered the Phoenix Filling Station on Keppochill Road with their faces covered before one of them presented what appeared to be a handgun at a female member of staff.

They demanded money before making off with a three-figure-sum in the direction of Cowlairs Park.

Officers investigating the incident have released a description of the suspects.

The man who was holding the handgun is described as white and around 5ft 8.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms with royal blue stripes down the sides, a black jacket with the hood up covering his face and a black glove on his left hand with a white motif, possibly a Nike tick.

He was also wearing light grey Nike canvas trainers white a white Nike tick and white sole and carrying a silver carrier bag with white writing.

The second suspect is described as white and wearing a navy blue crosshatch puffer jacket with an orange or red zip, orange hood lining and a noticeable rip on the right shoulder at the back with white padding sticking out.

He was also wearing a black hooded top under the jacket which covered most of his face and black North Face tracksuit bottoms with a white logo on the left thigh and white calf.

Detective Constable John Tweedle said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman working in the petrol station at the time and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of Monday morning and noticed two men matching the above descriptions, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101."

