  • STV
  • MySTV

Family appeals for murder witnesses to come forward

STV

Gary More died after he was shot from a car outside his Airdrie home.

Gary More: Family going through 'nightmare'.
Gary More: Family going through 'nightmare'. Facebook

Witnesses to the murder of a man who was shot dead in North Lanarkshire have been urged to come forward to stop another family going through the same "nightmare".

Relatives of Gary More made the comments after detectives investigating the incident described the public response so far as "very poor".

The 32-year suffered "significant injuries" after a number of shots were fired at him in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the busy residential area in North Lanarkshire, but he died at the scene.

Mr More's sister Lynsey said: "There are no words to describe the devastation we have experienced as a family - losing a son, brother, father and uncle.

"Our hearts have been broken and we cannot understand how anyone could even consider taking this course of action against another human being.

"People who really knew Gary know how much he valued friends and family - they were the centre of his life.

"He was a good person with a good heart and we all loved him so much. Our world has been shattered and our lives will never be the same again."

She added: "Gary did not deserve this, no one deserves this.

"It has been a great comfort to us to receive so many messages of kindness and support from the people who really knew Gary.

"We would urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to make the police aware of it.

"By doing so you might prevent another family from experiencing our nightmare."

The suspect is believed to have got into a white Skoda Fabia which sped off with a number of people inside.

The same model and colour of car was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore, Milngavie, and is being examined by forensic teams.

Police Scotland said enquiries have established the car was stolen on August 2 this year from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

Its original registration was SH13 UMG but it may have had other plates fitted.

Detectives are now appealing for any information on the whereabouts of the car between August 2 and September 6.

Drivers are also being asked for any sightings between 7pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Detective superintendent Allan Burton added: "We have had a very poor response so far for information despite the fact that children and members of the public were there at the time and could so easily have been injured, therefore I am urging anyone with information to please pass it on to police immediately.

"I would like to reassure people that information can be given in confidence and you can also contact Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.