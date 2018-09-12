Orphaned red squirrels rescued after nest falls from tree
The trio will be released back into the wild after they have fully recovered.
Three orphaned red squirrels have been rescued after their nest fell from a tree.
The three siblings, Boromir, Gandalf and Fili, are being hand-reared by the Scottish SPCA after being found by a member of the public in Stirling.
The trio will be weaned and then moved to an outdoor aviary to develop the skills needed to survive in the wild.
Centre manager, Colin Sneddon, said: "Boromir, Gandalf and Fili arrived in our care just over three weeks ago and have been getting on really well.
"The trio are being hand-reared by our expert centre staff and they will soon be weaned, and then moved into one of our outdoor aviaries to develop the skills necessary to survive in the wild.
"Once Boromir, Gandalf and Fili have fully recovered, they'll be released back into the wild at a supported release site."
Mr Sneddon advised the public to take care when cutting down trees and trimming hedges, as nesting season for both squirrels and birds is well underway.
"We urge people to take care when cutting down trees/trimming hedges", he said.
"It's best to check for nests first to avoid any accidents."
