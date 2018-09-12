CCTV appeal after gunshots fired at house in murder bid

Detectives released footage of a man they wish to trace after the incident in Calton, Glasgow.

CCTV appeal: Murder bid. Police Scotland

CCTV footage has been released of a man detectives wish to trace after a gun was fired at a house in Glasgow.

Officers were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, shortly after the attempted murder at 10.20pm on Monday, April 23.

Police said a window was struck by the armed occupant of a car believed to be a white Volkswagen.

No one was injured during the course of the incident.

Detectives have now released CCTV footage and believe that the man shown in the images may have information that could assist them with their investigation.



The male is described as white, aged between 20 and 35 years old, around 5 ft 8 inches in height with a slim build and short shaved hair.

He is shown in the images wearing a baggy grey sports style hooded top.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact CID officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0136 of 24 April 2018.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.