Appeal after men attacked with bottle at train station

The pair were injured following the assault at Old Kilpatrick station in West Dunbartonshire.

Assault: Police want to trace these men. BTP

Police have released CCTV images of two men sought in connection with an attack at a railway station in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened as a man entered Old Kilpatrick station and was approached by the suspects, who spat at him and punched him in the face.

A second man was then assaulted by the pair, who repeatedly punched him and struck him with a bottle.

He was taken to hospital for stitches to his head following the incident, which happened around 8.20pm on Thursday June 21.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now released CCTV images of two men sought in connection with the attack.

Anyone who recognises them, or has any information on the attack, is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40.

