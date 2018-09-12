  • STV
  • MySTV

Sex offender neglected young girls in squalid flat

STV

Children ate cat food and toothbrush bristles to stave off hunger, court hears.

Court: Carrick will be sentenced in October (file pic).
Court: Carrick will be sentenced in October (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A convicted sex offender has been found guilty of wilfully neglecting three school children over the two and a half years they were in his care.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Derek Carrick allowed the girls to get so hungry that one was forced to eat cat food and another ate the bristles from her toothbrush.

Carrick's home in the city's Knightswood was filthy, with overflowing cat litter, dirty dishes and broken windows during the time he looked after them, jurors were told.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old was unanimously convicted of wilfully neglecting and ill-treating the girls - then ten, nine and three - between February 2011 and October 2013.

It later emerged Carrick has a previous conviction from 1997 of lewd and libidinous practices toward children.

The youngest of the three girls, now nine, gave evidence that was recorded before the trial started and played to the jury.

During it, she said the house was dirty and smelly, in particular the living room where Carrick slept.

She said: "There were clothes everywhere, and boxes everywhere in the living room, on the couch and everything, it was just cat litter everywhere."

Carrick would often "slap" her if she woke him up too early, or wanted the light on because she was scared of the dark, she said.

She told jurors she was always hungry and often felt sick.

The nine-year-old said she was asked if she cleaned her teeth and said: "No."

She added: "I would try and eat my toothbrush I was that hungry, I would take off the bristles and eat them."

The eldest girl, now 18, was asked during her evidence if she ate breakfast and said "most of the time, no" and that "there wasn't anything there to eat".

The witness told jurors Carrick "occasionally" made dinner.

She said: "Most of the time there wasn't anything there and if there was, it wasn't enough".

Procurator fiscal depute Ruth Ross-Davie asked: "On occasion when there was no food, what did you do?"

She replied: "There were a few occasions I ate cat food."

The teenager also told the court there were no sanitary products for her to use, and Carrick refused to buy them for her.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until October and continued Carrick's bail in the meantime.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.