Man jailed after murdering restaurant boss 25 years ago

A man has been jailed for murdering a restaurant manager in Ayr almost 25 years ago.

Ansar Shah, 38, was stabbed to death at the car park of the Armaan Restaurant in Seafield Road, on October 4, 1993.

Jagtar Singh, 51, was convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The trial heard Mr Shah was stabbed three times - twice in the heart and once in the lung.

There was a fight in the car park after midnight involving members of staff from the restaurant and others including Jagtar Singh, who is known as Tony.

Singh had claimed he acted in self-defence, but that was rejected by the jury.

The jury has heard that a cold case investigation into the murder was launched in January 2015.

Eventually Singh was traced to France and detained in Frankfurt Airport on November, 2017.

When he was told by police he was returning to Scotland on a plane he told them: "it's no problem, fighting, fighting" and pulled up his jumper to reveal what appeared to be a scar on his abdomen.

He was arrested and charged with murder when the plane landed at Glasgow Airport.

