Appeal after 5ft corn snake goes missing from house

The reptile is not venomous, and anyone who spots it is asked to contact police.

Police are looking for a missing snake in South Lanarkshire.

The corn snake, similar to the one pictured above, went missing this week from a house in Woodend Road, Rutherglen.

It has been described as 5ft long with orange and yellow patterning.

The snake is a constrictor, and is not venomous.

Corn snakes are native to North America, and are considered good pets because of their docile nature and attractive pattern.

Anyone who sees the snake is asked not to approach the animal and to immediately contact police on 101.

