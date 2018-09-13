Stabbing in street leaves man's face permanently scarred

The 32-year-old was knifed on Garfield Street, Dennistoun, at around 4am on Wednesday.

Attack: Man stabbed in street. Google 2018

A man's face has been left permanently scarred after he was stabbed in Glasgow.

The attack took place after a man ran across the road to get to the victim.

He sustained significant injuries to his face and upper body, but managed to get himself to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The suspect is described as white, of heavy build, wearing a t-shirt which was grey at the top, dark grey in the middle and black at the bottom, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Constable Steven Slater, Shettleston CID, said: "We believe that the injured man was the intended victim, however that makes no difference to our investigation.

"He was viciously attacked and according to medical staff his injuries will leave significant permanent scarring.

"Officers have been in the area today checking CCTV and speaking to neighbours but we still need people to come forward with information that will help us catch the man responsible.

"If you know, or have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiry, then please contact the CID at Shettleston Police Station via 101."

