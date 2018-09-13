M&D's theme park set for all-weather dome in £3m expansion

An extra events space and a new ride will also be built at the North Lanarkshire park.

Plan: Graphic shows the proposed new facilities. M&D's

Theme park M&D's has been granted permission for a major £3m expansion.

An all-weather dome, extra events space and a new ride will now be built after North Lanarkshire councillors gave the green light to the proposals this week.

The Alona Hotel will also be extended with the addition of 37 rooms, including a spa and treatment room.

Bosses said the park would be extended to the north and east to make space for the new developments.

Matthew Taylor, M&D's director, said management was "delighted" the plans had been approved.

He added: "Our vision to extend includes an investment of around £3m which will include upgrades to The Alona Hotel, creating a bespoke events area, an all-weather dome as well as a new ride and further landscaping to ensure that our plans are in keeping with the surrounding Strathclyde Country Park.

"In recent years we have seen more and more visitors coming from Northern Ireland and the North of England and we are confident that our plans will attract visitors from even further afield.

"As one of Lanarkshire's biggest employers, our plans would also include creating an additional 90 full and part time permanent jobs helping to boost the local economy even further."

Work on the expansion is set to get under way early in 2019.

