Storms to batter parts of Scotland with 70mph winds

A yellow warning has been issued for Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway next week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5834823570001-helene.jpg" />

Storms are to batter parts of Scotland bringing 70mph winds.

Gusts are predicted to hit areas including Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway next week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from 6pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday, with gales of up to 70mph expected.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said the worst of the weather will be on Tuesday.

He said: "The changeable and unsettled conditions will continue into next week with further spells of strong winds and heavy rain.

"It's currently too far out to be too specific about areas that will be worst hit as computer models are showing numerous tracks and therefore scenarios.

"The current track we're following brings the worst of the winds into the south-west of England and southern Wales on Monday night, which will then move north to affect Scotland on Tuesday.

"Winds are likely to gust to around 70mph in some more exposed areas.

"Widespread gales are likely to develop across Scotland on Tuesday with the risk of severe gales along western coasts."

'Widespread gales are likely to develop across Scotland on Tuesday with the risk of severe gales along western coasts.' STV weather presenter Sean Batty

Sean has warned travel delays are likely due to the gales.

"This storm system is likely to lead to travel disruption with restrictions on bridges and cancellations to ferry crossings," he said.

"A separate system in the Atlantic will bring a further spell of strong winds on Wednesday morning, with gales again developing widely and the risk of severe gales near Shetland."

Temperatures will rise to the low 20Cs in areas including Glasgow and Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sean said: "The storm will pull in much warmer air from the south, as you would expect with its tropical origin.

"It's likely that temperatures will move into the low 20s for the likes of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and Dumfries on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There will also be periods of heavy rain, with largest accumulations across Ayrshire, Argyll and the west Highlands."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.