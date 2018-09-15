Body of man found on street as police launch death probe

Police were called to the scene after the body was found in the early hours of Friday.

Death probe: Man found dead on street. Google

A death probe has been launched after the body of a man was found on a North Lanarkshire street.

Police were called at around 5.35am on Friday after the body was found on Medlar Road, Cumbernauld.

The cause of death is still unclear and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Investigating officers say the death is being treated as unexplained as enquires continue.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 5.35am on Friday we received a report of man's body having been found in Medlar Road, Cumbernauld.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained."