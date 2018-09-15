Person struck by train causing rail disruptions in Glasgow

Scotrail confirmed the incident that took place between Scostounhill and Dalmuir on Saturday.

Delays: Person struck by train. SWNS

A person has been struck by a train in Glasgow.

Train operator ScotRail confirmed the incident that took place between Scotstounhill and Dalmuir on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and have been working closely with ScotRail staff.

The sex, age or condition of the person has not yet been released.

Delays and disruptions are now expected to last until at least 4pm as trains are unable to run between Dalmuir and Hyndland via Yoker.

Train services between Motherwell and Dalmuir via Bellshill may also be delayed or terminated at Garscadden.

Helensburgh to Edinburgh will go Via singer and leave from platform 2 at Dalmuir.

A ticket acceptance scheme with First Bus is now in place for those affected.

ScotRail said: "Unfortunately we have had reports that a person has been struck by a train between Dalmuir and Scotstounhill.

"We are working closely with the emergency services and will update you once we have more information. Services may be delayed or revised."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.