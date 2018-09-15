Wine lovers offered chance to tuck into new Buckfast Pie

The Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling advertised the pie on their social media accounts.

Buckfast pie: Popular with customers. Kilted Kangaroo

A Scottish restaurant has offered customers the chance to tuck into a Buckfast Pie.

The Kilted Kangaroo in Stirling revealed the savoury treat on their Facebook page in a post that has proved popular with their punters.

Hundreds of people have commented on the post since it was posted on Friday- with the majority seemingly excited to try the new delicacy.

The 'world famous' pie, which is served with gravy, seasonal veg and crushed new potatoes, will be available for a limited time only for a price of £8.95.

Kilted Kangaroo said: "We've got for a limited time only the World Famous, Award Winning, Buckfast Pie.

"Served with gravy, seasonal veg and crushed new potatoes all for only £8.95, It's the perfect thing to kick off your weekend."

