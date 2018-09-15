Woman dies at scene after being struck by train

The British Transport Police confirmed the incident that took place on Saturday afternoon.

Fatal: Woman died after being struck by train. SWNS

A woman has died after being struck by a train in Glasgow.

The British Transport Police have confirmed that the body of a 47-year-old was discovered following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

BTP officers say they were called to the line near to Yoker Railway Station just before 1pm.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the woman and the circumstances leading up to her death.

The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040.

