Search underway for boy missing since leaving school on Friday

The thirteen-year-old was last seen two days ago and his family are 'extremely concerned'.

Missing: Jason Phillips. Police Scotland

A major search is underway for a missing teenager who was last seen two days ago.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding 13-year-old Jason Phillips who hasn't been seen since leaving school in Cumnock Town Centre at 3pm on Friday.

When he did not return home, his family contacted police and reported him missing.

Jason is white, around 5 ft 4 with a slim build, short fair hair, blue eyes and has braces on his teeth.

When last seen he was wearing a white polo top and black trousers, however it is likely that he would have changed clothing by now.

He could also be carrying a grey and black Adidas bag.

Extensive enquiries are underway with officers speaking to his family and friends for any indication as to where he may be.

However, all attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

In the past, Jason has been known to visit Muirkirk village and the Netherthird area of Cumnock.

Sergeant Claire Boyd said: "We are extremely concerned for Jason.

"His family and friends are understandably upset and everyone just wants to know he is safe and well.

"We have been checking CCCTV footage from in and around the town for any further information which could assist us.

"If anyone has seen Jason or has any information as to his whereabouts, please do contact us.

"Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Cumnock Police Station via 101."

