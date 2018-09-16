Major police presence after woman assaulted on city street

The emergency services are in the area as police officers deal with the incident.

Newlands Road: Major police presence. STV

A woman has been attacked on a Glasgow street.

Teams of police officers swarmed Newlands Road on the southside of the city after receiving reports of the assault.

Emergency services, including seven police vans and an ambulance rushed to the scene at around 12pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident but said to further information is available as officers deal with the ongoing incident.

The woman's age, the extent of her injuries or nature of the assault have not yet been released.

Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

More as we get it.

