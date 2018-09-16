Girl, 8, seriously injured after quad bike crash in park 

A 27-year-old man was also injured in the incident and both remain in hospital.

An eight-year-old girl has been left seriously injured after a quad bike crash in Irvine.

A 27-year-old man was also injured in the incident that took place on a public footpath near Springfield Gardens.

Emergency services attended the scene and both were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff have described their condition as serious.

It is believed the young girl was a front passenger on the bike when it crashed into a lamppost on Saturday afternoon.

Police are now investigating the incident and say enquires are ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Officers were called to reports of a road crash involving a quad bike on a public footpath in Springfield Gardens, Irvine.

"A man aged 27 and an eight-year-old child were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Medical staff have described their condition as serious.

"An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the crash."

