Woman, 95, dies after car crashes into ditch off motorway

A 95-year-old woman has died following a road crash on the M73 slip road to the M8.

The pensioner was a passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta heading northbound when the crash took place at around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old woman who was driving the car was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

She lost control of the vehicle before leaving the carriageway and crashing into a ditch on the grass verge.

The road was closed as crash scene investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.

An investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Motorists are also being asked to check any dash cam footage which may have captured detail which could be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Road Policing Officers at Govan OSD Complex via 101.