Knife attack murder bid leaves man seriously injured

A man has been left seriously injured after an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old was walking along Dalness Street in the east end of the city at around 9.20pm on Saturday when he was chased and assaulted by a robe wearing man wielding a knife.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers investigating the attack are treating it as an attempt murder and have released a description of the suspect.

He is described as white, in his 20s and was wearing a red hooded robe, with white lining.

Detective Constable Jacqueline Harris, Shettleston Police Office, said: "This was a violent attack and therefore we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward so we can find the person responsible.

"The suspect was dressed unusually, in a red hooded robe with white lining - likened to that of a bathrobe. Think back, do you remember seeing anyone wearing anything similar last night?

"Officers have been checking CCTV in the area as well as making door to door enquiries. It happened in a residential area and therefore you may have heard or seen something unusual which could help us. We urge you to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 101.

