Police warning as Storm Helene set to hit Scotland

The worst of the storm is due to hit Scotland on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Warning: Storm Helene set to batter Scotland.

Police Scotland have warned Scots of high winds as Storm Helene gets ready to batter the country.

The worst of the storm is set to hit early next week with roads and public transport bound to be affected.

A yellow-weather warning is in place from the Met Office with winds set to be strong enough to uproot trees.

The warning has been issued from 6pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday, with gales of up to 70mph expected.

Gusts are predicted to hit areas including Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway and anyone due to travel in the affected areas have been told to plan ahead.

In a tweet from the Police Scotland Twitter account a spokesman said: Advance notice that Storm Helene will bring strong winds to parts of Scotland on Monday evening and Tuesday. Please follow the metoffice & traffic scotland for more info.

"Roads and public transport will be affected.

"Please plan ahead."

However temperatures will rise to around 20C in some areas including Glasgow and Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty said: "The storm will pull in much warmer air from the south, as you would expect with its tropical origin.

"It's likely that temperatures will move into the low 20s for the likes of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and Dumfries on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There will also be periods of heavy rain, with largest accumulations across Ayrshire, Argyll and the west Highlands."

