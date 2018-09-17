  • STV
  • MySTV

Charity apologises over children's home abuse allegations

STV

The Disclosure programme uncovered allegations of physical and sexual abuse at the home.

Abuse: Charity head has apologised.
Abuse: Charity head has apologised.

The head of a charity which ran a children's home has apologised after an investigation alleged residents were abused.

The Disclosure programme uncovered allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Lagarie Children's Home in Rhu, near Helensburgh, Argyll.

Run by Christian charity the Sailors Society, the home took in hundreds of children of seafarers between 1949 and 1982.

Former resident Angela Montgomery and her sisters Mary and Norma were sent to the home because their mother died young and their father was at sea.

She told the BBC Scotland programme Reverend William Barrie, who took charge of the home with his wife Mary in 1972, raped the sisters hundreds of times.

She said it began when his once-comforting night visits turned sinister when he said she was not kissing him "properly".

She said: "And he stuck his tongue in my mouth, and I gagged, but I made the fatal mistake of spitting at him.

"And then I paid dearly for it, because in front of the other girls, he punched me in the face.

"I remember when I eventually did give him a full blown kiss after he'd forced me, I went and told Norma and Mary, and they said - 'well, we've been doing that for ages'."

She said the sisters initially made fun of him for being "disgusting", but then "it got really serious, and...so...it was no longer a laughing matter.

And so none of the girls then spoke about it".

'I remember when I eventually did give him a full blown kiss after he'd forced me, I went and told Norma and Mary, and they said - 'well, we've been doing that for ages'.'
Angela Montgomery

She said she and Norma were also taken outside the home on weekends away and abused by strangers - and girls were also abused at conventions outside Lagarie.

Another former resident, Philp Donald, said the matron when he was in the home, Anne Millar, would to pick him up by the ears, throw him into a cold bath and put her soap-covered fingers down his throat.

He alleged she would also take him to the shed of the home's gardener, Norman Skelton, where he would be raped.

Roddy Austin, who was sent to the home as a toddler in 1960, said Matron Miller punched him in the face on arrival for calling her "granny".

The programme reports the Montgomery sisters and others gave statements to the police about the abuse in the early 2000s, but no one was charged.

A second police investigation, prompted by the Sailors Society, concluded in 2016.

Mrs Barrie was questioned, and a report was sent to the fiscal, but she was never charged and died in late 2017, her husband having died years earlier.

Matron Millar is now dead and Mr Skelton died in 1999.

'I was horrified when I heard these accounts. We do regret any abuse happened and we have apologised unreservedly that this abuse happened.'
Stuart Rivers, chief executive of the Southampton-based Sailors Society

Stuart Rivers, chief executive of the Southampton-based Sailors Society, told the programme: "I was horrified when I heard these accounts.

"We do regret any abuse happened and we have apologised unreservedly that this abuse happened."

Lagarie was recently announced as one of the homes being investigated by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.