Appeal after eight-year-old injured in quad bike crash

The girl and a 27-year-old man remain in a serious condition following the smash in Irvine.

Crash: Incident happened near to Springfield Gardens. Google 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after an eight-year-old girl was left seriously injured after a quad bike crashed into a lamppost.

A 27-year-old man was also badly injured during the incident which happened on a public footpath in Irvine.

The smash took place near to Springfield Gardens, Irvine, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the young girl was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital.

She was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and they both remain in a serious condition.

Police Constable Johnathan Baxter, Divisional Road Policing Unit, said: "This incident has left two people with very serious injuries and we are working to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to the quad bike colliding with the lamppost.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area that night who may have seen the quad bike prior to the incident to come forward and contact us.

"You may have seen something that did not seem significant at the time, but could really help us now. Think back, where were you on Saturday night?"

Anyone with information should contact Irvine's Road Policing Unit via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.