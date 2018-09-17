Teenager slashed and girlfriend attacked in murder bid

The assault happened on a path near Shottskirk Road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Shotts: The suspect fled after attack. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A teenager has been slashed with a blade while his girlfriend was sprayed with an unidentified liquid in an attempted murder.

The attack happened on a path near Shottskirk Road in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, at 3.15am on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was walking home from a night out with his girlfriend when the attacker got out of a car and slashed him.

His girlfriend was also sprayed with an unknown substance. STV News understands the liquid was not acid.

The suspect then drove off towards Dyfrig Street.

Both the man and the 19-year-old woman were taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

The man suffered serious injuries to his head and body. He is in a stable condition while his girlfriend has now been released.

Constable Mark Cummings said: "This was a violent attack which has left this young man with serious injuries.

"We have yet to establish a motive for the attack, which we are treating as attempted murder, but know that the couple had been returning from a night out in Shotts town centre and had left there around 3am.

"As such I am keen to speak to anyone who had either seen the couple walking home or anyone who saw a small, silver car in the vicinity either before or after the attack took place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.