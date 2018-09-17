Scot caught up in Hong Kong typhoon describes 'chaos'

Typhoon Mangkhut is one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades.

A Scot caught up in a typhoon in Hong Kong has described her "chaotic" experience.

Typhoon Mangkhut is one of the most powerful storms to hit the region in decades.

Apartments were swaying in the wind, scaffolding crashed to the ground and buildings of windows shattered.

Transport services were also suspended, with flights cancelled, trains stopped and major roads closed.

Lucy Christie, of Glasgow, who has been working in hospitality in Hong Kong for five years, said: "It's still quite hectic. There is a lot of debris and fallen trees and smashed windows.

"Broken glass is everywhere so it's still quite chaotic for everyone in the city.

"It was quite frightening. This was the first time I was frightened.

"The wind speeds were over 100mph and it really felt a lot of the windows would blow in.

"Everyone was advised to stay indoors and just generally there was a sense it was a very serious one this time.

"Luckily there were no deaths. There were a lot of injuries.

"All the vulnerable people in the city were moved and safety camps were set up in advance.

"In terms of how scared I was, on a scale to one to ten, I was probably about a seven."

