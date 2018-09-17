Missing schoolboy found 'safe and well' in town centre

Jason Phillips had not been seen since Friday after leaving school at 3pm.

Found: The 13-year-old was traced on Monday. Police Scotland

A missing teenager who was last seen on Friday has been traced 'safe and well'.

Jason Phillips had not been seen since leaving school in Cumnock town centre at the end of last week.

His family had reported him missing when he did not return home.

However, he was found in the Ayrshire town on Monday afternoon.

Police said the 13-year-old was "safe and well" and thanked the public for their assistance in tracing him.

