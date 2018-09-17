Woman who died after car crashed into ditch near M8 named

Agnes Brannigan, from Possilpark, Glasgow, died at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Crash: Nancy Brannigan died near M8. Police Scotland

A pensioner who died after a car crashed into a ditch near the M8 has been named by police.

Agnes Brannigan, known as Nancy, was a passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta heading northbound on the M73 when the crash took place at around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the 95-year-old, from Possilpark, Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 68-year-old female driver of the car remains in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

She lost control of the vehicle before leaving the carriageway and crashing into a ditch on the grass verge.

The road was closed as crash scene investigators conducted enquiries.

An investigation to establish the circumstances is under way and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Motorists are also being asked to check any dash-cam footage which may have captured detail which could be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Road Policing Officers at Govan OSD Complex via 101.

