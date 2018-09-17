Detectives launch probe after body found in wooded area

Police said a 63 year-old man was discovered dead in the Burnfoot area of Airdrie on Monday evening.

Police: The alarm was raised on Monday evening.

Detectives are investigating the death of a 63 year-old man after his body was found in a wooded area.

The alarm was raised on Monday evening near Whinhall Road in the Burnfoot area of Airdrie.

A police spokeswoman said: "A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"However the death is being treated as unexplained and a full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

