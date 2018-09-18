Scots motorway 'most valuable' for driverless lorries

  • STV
Profits maximised on Glasgow-Manchester and Edinburgh-Sheffield stretches.

A motorway stretch between Glasgow and Manchester has been identified as the most valuable route for driverless lorries in the UK.

Firms would maximise profits by deploying autonomous HGVs on the 215-mile M6/M74 route because of its long distance and relatively low congestion, according to transport information firm Inrix.

The second most feasible corridor would be the A1 between Sheffield and Edinburgh, with the A9 Edinburgh to Inverness stretch third.

The report stated that highly automated vehicles are "posed to dramatically alter the long-haul trucking sector".

It predicted that the cost of the technology will decline as it is developed, and stated that it could provide "valuable savings" for UK firms due to the shortage of qualified HGV drivers and uncertainty over the movement of people after Brexit.

Platoons of self-driving lorries are expected to be trialled on England's motorways by the end of the year.

Up to three wirelessly connected HGVs will travel in convoy, with acceleration and braking controlled by the lead vehicle.

Lorries driving close together could see the front vehicle pushing air out of the way, making the other vehicles more efficient and lowering their emissions.

The government announced in August 2017 that it would provide £8.1m of funding towards the trials, which will be carried out by the Transport Research Laboratory.

All lorries involved will have a driver ready to take control if required.

The M74 is seen as commercially viable for driverless lorries.
Five most commercially viable corridors 

  • M6/M74 Manchester-Glasgow
  • A1 Sheffield-Edinburgh
  • M5/A38 Plymouth-Birmingham
  • A9 Edinburgh-Inverness
  • M4 Swindon-Swansea

Top five corridors based on safety

  • M25 London orbital motorway
  • M6 Coventry-Manchester
  • M5/A38 Plymouth-Birmingham
  • M4 Swindon-Swansea
  • A1 Sheffield-Edinburgh 

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.