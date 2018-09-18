Scots motorway 'most valuable' for driverless lorries

Profits maximised on Glasgow-Manchester and Edinburgh-Sheffield stretches.

Driverless lorries could YouTube/Freightliner

A motorway stretch between Glasgow and Manchester has been identified as the most valuable route for driverless lorries in the UK.

Firms would maximise profits by deploying autonomous HGVs on the 215-mile M6/M74 route because of its long distance and relatively low congestion, according to transport information firm Inrix.

The second most feasible corridor would be the A1 between Sheffield and Edinburgh, with the A9 Edinburgh to Inverness stretch third.

The report stated that highly automated vehicles are "posed to dramatically alter the long-haul trucking sector".

It predicted that the cost of the technology will decline as it is developed, and stated that it could provide "valuable savings" for UK firms due to the shortage of qualified HGV drivers and uncertainty over the movement of people after Brexit.

Platoons of self-driving lorries are expected to be trialled on England's motorways by the end of the year.

Up to three wirelessly connected HGVs will travel in convoy, with acceleration and braking controlled by the lead vehicle.

Lorries driving close together could see the front vehicle pushing air out of the way, making the other vehicles more efficient and lowering their emissions.

The government announced in August 2017 that it would provide £8.1m of funding towards the trials, which will be carried out by the Transport Research Laboratory.

All lorries involved will have a driver ready to take control if required.

The M74 is seen as commercially viable for driverless lorries.

Five most commercially viable corridors

M6/M74 Manchester-Glasgow

A1 Sheffield-Edinburgh

M5/A38 Plymouth-Birmingham

A9 Edinburgh-Inverness

M4 Swindon-Swansea

Top five corridors based on safety

M25 London orbital motorway

M6 Coventry-Manchester

M5/A38 Plymouth-Birmingham

M4 Swindon-Swansea

A1 Sheffield-Edinburgh

