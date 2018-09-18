Man dies and another seriously hurt after 'fight' in house

Emergency services were called to a home on Durno Path in Easterhouse, Glasgow.

Easterhouse: Stretch of the street taped off. STV

A man has died and another has been seriously injured during an alleged fight in a house.

Emergency services were called to a home on Durno Path in Easterhouse, Glasgow, at 6.50pm on Monday.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are treating the death as suspicious.

A 48-year-old man, who was injured and taken to hospital, has been arrested following the alleged incident.

Police: Man has been arrested. STV

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to a house in Durno Path, Easterhouse, at around 6.50pm on Monday where both men were discovered with serious injuries.

"A 38-year-old man died a short time later at the scene and the 48-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries before being released."

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene following the death.

The spokesman added: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death however police are treating the death as suspicious in the meantime.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"A 48-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and police enquiries are ongoing."

