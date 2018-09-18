Murder accused 'killed gran and chopped up her body'

Andrew Wallace is also accused of burying Julie Reilly at her flat in Govan, Glasgow.

Julie Reilly: She was allegedly buried.

A man has been accused of murdering a gran before chopping up her body and burying her.

Andrew Wallace, 42, allegedly killed Julie Reilly at her flat in Govan, Glasgow.

Prosecutors claim Wallace murdered the 47-year-old between February 6 and 15.

Wallace then faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is claimed at a number of addresses he chopped up Miss Reilly's body, severing her legs with a knife, axe or similar items.

Wallace is said to have buried the remains at another property in Govan and elsewhere.

Dead: She was allegedly killed. Police Scotland

He then allegedly told people Miss Reilly had moved to a new home in the city's Penilee.

A separate accusation states he fraudulently claimed £368 of a woman's benefit money which was paid into Miss Reilly's bank account.

He is said to have done this by "falsifying and submitting" a document containing Miss Reilly's details.

He is also accused of stealing £410 from the mum's account and using her bank card for £56 of goods from shops including Asda and Lidl.

Wallace, also known as Drew, pleaded not guilty during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His trial is due to begin in February, with the case lasting up to 12 days.

