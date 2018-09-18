Desperate bid to raise £8000 and change dog's life

Rebecca Taylor's 17-month-old Border Collie, Sadie, needs double hip operation.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5836436120001-0917-puppy-ben-wide-v2.jpg" />

Reporting by Ben Philip.

A student has made an emotional appeal for help to cover the costs of a life-changing operation for her beloved pet.

Rebecca Taylor's 17-month-old Border Collie, Sadie, was diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia in February this year.

The painful arthritic condition means Sadie requires daily painkillers in order to try and live a normal dog's life.

Determined to give her dog a fighting chance, 22-year-old, Rebecca, a science student at Glasgow Kelvin College is attempting to raise £8000 for a double hip operation and intense after-care programme.

She said: "Sadie needs surgery almost instantly because she is deteriorating.

"She has never known a life without pain which is the sad thing.

"The way that this has affected my family is huge. Sadie is like my child.

Money mission: Rebecca and Sadie. STV

"We're lucky that we have the NHS to help with humans, but we don't have that for animals."



As well as launching a crowdfunding page, Rebecca has combined her passion for art and animals by painting pet portraits in a creative method of raising money.

Working from her dining room table in Scotstoun, orders have been flooding in from as far afield as Australia and the United States.

Rebecca said: "I would never ask for money alone which is why I'm looking to give something back.

"It's opened my eyes to how amazing people can be."

Rebecca's efforts come after her pet insurance refused to pay for treatment.

However, since launching her campaign she has managed to raise more than £3000 which will pay for Sadie's first hip operation in October.

Rebecca added: "I couldn't thank everyone enough.

"It gets you emotional knowing that one day - say in a year and a half - with two new hips, she'll be able to have the life every dog already has."

You can donate to the page here.

