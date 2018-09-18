Woman plunged from window after drink 'spiked' at club

Alix Taylor fractured her skull after falling from a first-floor flat window in Glasgow.

Alix Taylor: She was clubbing with friends.

A woman plunged from a window after her drink was reportedly spiked.

Alix Taylor fractured her skull after falling from a first floor flat window on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre.

The Glasgow Caledonian University fashion student is said to have been spiked while clubbing with friends in the city last Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was put to bed by her flatmate before waking up hallucinating.

She was then spotted standing on her window ledge naked while screaming before plunging from a height.

Her sister, Ellie, said Alix was left "terrified" and suffered major bleeding to her head.

In a post on social media, she said: "Two passer-bys heard a woman's frantic screams for help.

"They rushed round to see Alix completely naked balancing outside on her window sill.

"She was completely terrified of whatever was inside the window and she clearly felt that the first-floor window was her only escape.

"The passers-by assumed it was a sex attack she was trying to escape from and rang the emergency services while trying to climb up to help her.

"Unfortunately, whatever was inside was too much and Alix either jumped or fell from the window and landed head first on the concrete, fracturing her skull and causing major bleeding inside her head.

"Blood was coming out her ears."

Ellie added: "Due to the fact another in the group was spiked and how suddenly intoxicated she was, her strange behaviour (being upset) and what happened to her back at home, we completely believed her drink had been spiked.

"Her symptoms match those of a reaction to date rape that could of been put into her drink

"She passed a normal drug test but the hospital doesn't test for GHB unless it's a sex attack.

"We are sharing this story to urge you to be so so careful with your drinks in clubs and not only that if you suspect someone in your group may have been spiked, sleep in the same room as them and don't leave them."

Alix is now at home recovering with her family following the incident.

Ellie said: "She has been extremely lucky, we could easily be planning her funeral just now."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We got a call about a woman who fell from a first-floor window on Sauchiehall Street at 3.45am last Tuesday.

"We have had no reports of drinks being spiked.

"We would encourage anyone to come forward who has been a victim of crime."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.