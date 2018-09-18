  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman plunged from window after drink 'spiked' at club

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Alix Taylor fractured her skull after falling from a first-floor flat window in Glasgow.

Alix Taylor: She was clubbing with friends.
Alix Taylor: She was clubbing with friends.

A woman plunged from a window after her drink was reportedly spiked.

Alix Taylor fractured her skull after falling from a first floor flat window on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre.

The Glasgow Caledonian University fashion student is said to have been spiked while clubbing with friends in the city last Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was put to bed by her flatmate before waking up hallucinating.

She was then spotted standing on her window ledge naked while screaming before plunging from a height.

Injured: She plunged from a flat window. Alix Taylor

Her sister, Ellie, said Alix was left "terrified" and suffered major bleeding to her head.

In a post on social media, she said: "Two passer-bys heard a woman's frantic screams for help.

"They rushed round to see Alix completely naked balancing outside on her window sill.

"She was completely terrified of whatever was inside the window and she clearly felt that the first-floor window was her only escape.

"The passers-by assumed it was a sex attack she was trying to escape from and rang the emergency services while trying to climb up to help her.

"Unfortunately, whatever was inside was too much and Alix either jumped or fell from the window and landed head first on the concrete, fracturing her skull and causing major bleeding inside her head.

"Blood was coming out her ears."

Clubbing:

Ellie added: "Due to the fact another in the group was spiked and how suddenly intoxicated she was, her strange behaviour (being upset) and what happened to her back at home, we completely believed her drink had been spiked.

"Her symptoms match those of a reaction to date rape that could of been put into her drink

"She passed a normal drug test but the hospital doesn't test for GHB unless it's a sex attack.

"We are sharing this story to urge you to be so so careful with your drinks in clubs and not only that if you suspect someone in your group may have been spiked, sleep in the same room as them and don't leave them."

Alix is now at home recovering with her family following the incident.

Ellie said: "She has been extremely lucky, we could easily be planning her funeral just now."

Alix Taylor

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We got a call about a woman who fell from a first-floor window on Sauchiehall Street at 3.45am last Tuesday.

"We have had no reports of drinks being spiked.

"We would encourage anyone to come forward who has been a victim of crime."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.