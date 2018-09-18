  • STV
Child cancer patients moved after bacteria found in drains

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Morag Robertson

The 22 child cancer patients are being moved to the adjoining adult hospital.

Child cancer patients in a Glasgow hospital are to be moved to an adult hospital after bacteria was found in drains.

Throughout this year NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has experienced issues with the water supply in wards of the Royal Hospital for Children after a number of patients were affected by bacteraemia.

Although work was completed to prevent this from happening again, six new cases in children have come to light.

On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital revealed it is putting plans in place to move 22 child cancer patients and the outpatients - including four bone marrow patients - to the adjoining adult hospital at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

In a letter sent to families of the patients on wards 2A and 2B, the hospital told them that an enhanced cleaning programme has been put in place to deal with bacteria in the sink drains in the short term while they work with experts to find a permanent solution.

It is expected that the move will take place in a week or two once suitable arrangements have been made.

The mother of one child in the hospital spoke to STV News about how her daughter's chemotherapy was delayed for a second time due to the issues.

Six-year-old Rosie Mitchell, who has stage four neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, received her latest round of chemotherapy on Tuesday, but this was supposed to start last week.

On Friday her mother, Donna-Louise Hurrell, said she feared it would not go ahead after she was told of an issue again with the drains.

When this previously happened, Rosie's mum said her treatment was delayed for over a week.

"The whole way through Rosie's cancer treatment I've never really been angry.

"I've been frustrated at points but now I do feel angry and I feel let down.

"It makes you lose confidence because you are then left with the fear that every single time you turn up for treatment, you think 'what is going to happen, is it going to be safe, is there going to be another issue?"

She added: "I just feel you need their reassurance that you are going to get your treatment when you need your treatment and if that means transferring her care to Edinburgh or elsewhere, as inconvenient and as distressing as that is, that's the only option you have to look at."

No other services at the Royal Hospital for Children are affected, and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said patient safety is the key priority.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said they are liaising closely with Health Protection Scotland and the NHS to ensure all appropriate steps are in place to manage this incident.

A spokesperson said: "Our primary concern, and that of the health service, is the safety and wellbeing of children and their families at the hospital.

"We are liaising closely with Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to ensure all appropriate steps are in place to manage this incident.

"It is clearly important that all precautions are taken to prevent further incidents.

"While we are not able to comment on individual cases, we will seek assurances from the health board that the concerns raised are being fully addressed."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.