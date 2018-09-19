Masterchef winner creates 'porridge selfie' for charity

The celebrated cook hopes to raise awareness about children living in poverty.

Gary Maclean: Teamed up with Mary's Meals PA

MasterChef winner Gary Maclean has teamed up with a charity to create a "porridge selfie" for World Porridge Day.

The celebrated cook hopes the act will raise awareness about children living in poverty and is calling on others to join the Mary's Meals campaign.

More than 1.3 million impoverished children in 17 countries are given meals by the charity every day.

Mr Maclean said: "I'm delighted to be part of Mary's Meals' Porridge Smiles campaign this World Porridge Day.

"As someone working with food in education, the amazing work of Mary's Meals is something that really resonates with me.

"I find it scary that in this day and age, there are children going hungry and out of school.

He added: "By providing a meal in school, Mary's Meals is bringing children to the classroom where they can gain an education and the skills to live free of poverty.

"Porridge Smiles remind us that a simple meal in school is life changing for a hungry child.

"They're great fun to and I'd love to see lots of Porridge Smiles this World Porridge Day. Let's all make a hungry child smile with porridge."

Mr Maclean was crowned MasterChef: The Professionals Champion in 2016.

World Porridge Day takes place on Wednesday, October 10.

Mary's Meals aims to raise awareness about how young lives in the world's poorest countries can be changed with a bowl of oats.

Porridge "selfies" can be shared on social media using #PorridgeSmiles.

