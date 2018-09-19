Arrest over death of man following 'fight' at house
Ronald Pattison, 38, died at a property in Easterhouse, Glasgow, at 6.50pm on Monday.
An arrest has been made over the death of a man following an alleged fight at a house in Glasgow.
Two men were left seriously injured at an address on Durno Path in Easterhouse, Glasgow, at 6.50pm on Monday.
Ronald Pattison, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 48-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.
Police have confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mr Pattison.
A spokesperson said: "A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
"A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.