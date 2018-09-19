Man seriously injured after being gunned down in flat

The shooting happened at a home on Cuthleton Terrace in Shettleston, Glasgow.

A man has been seriously injured after being gunned down in a flat.

The shooting happened at a home on Cuthleton Terrace in Shettleston, Glasgow, at 11pm on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 11pm, police were called to a report of a man injured following a shooting incident at a flat in Cuthleton Terrace.

"Police and ambulance attended and a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"Hospital staff describe serious but stable.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101."

