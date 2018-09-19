Small hamster cage holding 18 rats found dumped in park

The Scottish SPCA has appealed for information after the rodents were found.

Abandoned: The 18 rats were left in a single cage.

A small cage containing 18 rats has been found dumped in a park in Lanark.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted after the police discovered the rats in a hamster carrier

Animal rescue Officer Sarah Parker said: "The poor rats had been in the small cage for some time as it was covered in both faeces and urine.

"Thankfully they were found by someone who would help as there was no food available for them and they could have easily been attacked by a predator.

She added: "All 18 rats are now at our centre in Lanarkshire where they'll be named and remain in our care until we can find them a loving forever home."

Rats: The animals were found by local police.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

