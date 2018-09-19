  • STV
  • MySTV

Attackers guilty of murder after victim dies in care

STV

Daniel Kinlan and Darren Boland attacked Ajani Tella in Springburn, Glasgow, in 2015.

Murder: Pair found guilty.
Murder: Pair found guilty.

Two men locked up for trying to kill a dad have now been convicted of murder after the victim later died.

Daniel Kinlan and Darren Boland attacked Ajani Tella as he returned home from church in August 2015.

The brutal assault in Springburn, Glasgow, included Mr Tella being kicked and stamped on the head 20 times.

The pair, aged 15 and 16 at the time of the attack, were each sentenced to more than six years behind bars after they pleaded guilty to attempted murder in November 2015.

Mr Tella, 60, who was left badly brain damaged, later died from pneumonia in December 2016.

Prosecutors then hauled Kinlan and Boland back into the dock to face a murder charge. The duo denied the accusation despite the ferocity of their attack.

It was claimed there was no "direct link" between the fatal pneumonia and the brain injury. There were also accusations of poor care Mr Tella had allegedly received at a nursing home he resided at.

Kinlan, 18, and Boland, 19, now each face a life sentence after being found guilty on Wednesday following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. They will learn the minimum term they will spend behind bars next month.

Mr Tella, originally from Nigeria, was set upon as he returned to his tower block from a night-time vigil at his local church.

Kinlan had taken a cocktail of cider and drugs, while Boland had downed a large amount of vodka.

The pair turned on the man after Boland initially tried to grab his hat.

'He was unable to defend himself.'
Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie

Mr Tella yelled for help before he was punched on the head and body. CCTV footage saw the dad then being battered as he lay helpless on the ground.

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie told the 2015 hearing: "He was unable to defend himself. Kinlan kicked him on the head two of three times. Boland also kicked him. Kinlan then kicked and stamped on the victim's head as he lay prone around 20 times.

"Whilst doing this, he took hold of fencing solely to achieve a more effective stamp."

The youngsters then left their victim blood-soaked and unconscious.

They were later caught for the assault. Mr Tella's blood was found on Kinlan's Nike trainers and Boland's North Face jacket.

Boland later described the attack as a "carry on that went too far". Kinlan's own lawyer at the time branded it a "truly horrific crime".

In 2016, Kinlan was locked up for six years and nine months. His accomplice was sentenced to six years and three months.

Mr Tella later passed away at a nursing home in Glasgow's east end. He had been described as severely disabled and that it was "unlikely" he would live an independent life again. 

The murder trial largely focused on whether the brutal attack caused his eventual death.

Jurors were told he had already suffered from a number of illnesses including a heart condition, diabetes and kidney disease.

'Mr Tella would not have died what he died of had they not attacked him'
Lynsey MacDonald

There was also an accusation of a "monumental lack of care" towards Mr Tella at a nursing home.

Kinlan's QC Derek Ogg said Mr Tella, described as "at high risk of infection", once "looked as if he had not been washed for weeks".

Donald Findlay QC, defending Boland, claimed Mr Tella was "entitled to better than he received".

But, advocate depute Lynsey MacDonald told jurors in the murder trial: "Mr Tella would not have died what he died of had they not attacked him as they did on August 1, 2015."

Lady Stacey deferred sentencing for reports.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.