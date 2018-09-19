Motorcyclist killed following crash with bin lorry

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead following the collision in Falkirk on Wednesday.

Crash: A male motorcyclist died following the collision. ©Deadline

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a bin lorry in Falkirk.

The incident happened around 7.25am on Wednesday on Glasgow Road, Camelon, near the Mariner Centre.

A male biker was travelling east when he collided with the truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but the 49-year-old was pronounced dead.

Inquiries into this collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: "This incident has tragically resulted in the motorcyclist sustaining injuries, which he could not recover from, and our sympathies are with his family at this time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who have any other relevant information, should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you believe you have any dash-cam footage that can assist with our inquiries, then please also get in touch."

