Masked gunmen hunted after man shot in head in murder bid

The 38-year-old was gunned down at an address in Shettleston, Glasgow, on Tuesday.

Murder bid: Man gunned down by two masked men at an address in Cuthelton Terrace. STV

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a man was shot in the head at a flat in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old was gunned down by two masked men in Cuthelton Terrace, Shettleston, at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The pair got out of a black car before entering the property.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are collecting any CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Shortly after the shooting, around 11.20pm, police received a report of a road crash involving one vehicle in Selby Gardens, Mount Vernon.

Emergency services attended and a male occupant of the car was taken to hospital.

'There is no clear motive for this attack as yet although we do believe the victim was the intended target' DI Gillian Faulds

There is nothing to indicate that this incident is connected to the attempted murder but officers are following all lines of inquiry.

Detective Inspector Gillian Faulds said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing and specialist officers and forensics teams are currently at the scene.

"We will of course continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage for any information which could assist us.

"There is no clear motive for this attack as yet although we do believe the victim was the intended target.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us.

"An incident such as this is bound to cause concern among local residents but I would like to assure them that there are additional patrols in the area and anyone with concerns can speak to these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers Govan Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4200 of 18 September 2018.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.