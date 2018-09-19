Storm Ali: Travel chaos as trains cancelled across Scotland

Services from Glasgow and Edinburgh have been suspended due to the storms.

Travel chaos: Trains cancelled at Glasgow Central. Twitter: @Ma_rk76

Storm Ali is causing travel chaos, with trains cancelled across Scotland.

Almost all services from Glasgow Queen Street, Central and Edinburgh Waverley were suspended due to the storms.

Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh were beginning to return to normal around 4pm on Wednesday.

Services through Ayr, Largs, Ardrossan, Gourock, Wemyss Bay, Lanark, Paisley and Barrhead/Kilmarnock were affected.

Network Rail Scotland

A ScotRail spokesman said major lines are blocked due to the debris caused by Storm Ali.

He said: "Storm Ali is having a severe impact on Scotland's railway infrastructure, particularly in the Central Belt.

"The storm has caused major line blockages - for example a number of trees have fallen onto the line - and overheard wires have been damaged.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5836963672001-sean-batty-reports-live-on-latest-updates-of-storm-ali.jpg" />

"This has resulted in the suspension of a number of our routes.

"Network Rail engineers are working flat out to get things back to normal, and ScotRail is doing everything it can to keep people moving. But services will be severely impacted for the rest of the day.

"Ticket acceptance is in place with bus operators across many parts of the country, and we are working to get buses in place to replace trains on some routes."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.