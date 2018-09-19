Man appears in court charged with murder after 'fight'
Ronald Pattison, 38, died at a property in Easterhouse, Glasgow, at 6.50pm on Monday.
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man died following a "fight" in Glasgow.
Two men were left seriously injured at an address on Durno Path in Easterhouse at 6.50pm on Monday.
Ronald Pattison, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 48-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.
Partick Phinn, 48, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Mr Pattison's death.
Phinn, from Ellon in Aberdeenshire, made no plea and was remanded in custody.
He is expected to appear in court again within eight days.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.