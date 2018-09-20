Pensioner found dead after blaze rips through house
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a property in West Kilbride at 8.45pm on Wednesday.
A pensioner has died after a blaze tore through a house in West Kilbride.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a property in Kirkton Avenue at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.
The blaze was extinguished, however a 68-year-old-man was found dead inside the house.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze will take place.
However, it's thought there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.
