Pensioner found dead after blaze rips through house

Fire: Man died in blaze in West Kilbride. STV

A pensioner has died after a blaze tore through a house in West Kilbride.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a property in Kirkton Avenue at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The blaze was extinguished, however a 68-year-old-man was found dead inside the house.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze will take place.

However, it's thought there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

