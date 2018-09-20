Thieves use stolen forklift to rip ATM from shop wall

Three people wearing balaclavas targeted a Co-op in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday.

Raid: ATM ripped from wall. Co-op

Thieves have used a stolen forklift to rip an ATM machine from a shop wall in Dumfries and Galloway.

The alarm was raised after three people wearing balaclavas targeted the Co-op on Annan Road, Gretna, at 2.45am on Thursday.

The trio used an industrial Manitou forklift to forcibly remove the machine from the outside wall of the store causing extensive damage to the building.

It is understood the forklift was stolen from a nearby farm prior to the incident.

The suspects made off from the scene in a stolen silver Vauxhall Vectra, which had been adapted to fit the ATM in the boot, heading along Surrone Road onto Loanwath Road.

The ATM is believed to contain a five figure sum of cash.

Chief Inspector Colin Burnie said: "Enquiries are at an early stage to trace the individuals involved in this reckless incident and I am appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information that could assist our investigation.

"Detectives are currently carrying out extensive enquiries including examining CCTV and speaking to local residents.

"I would ask anyone living in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious, and is yet to speak to police, to please get in touch.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw a forklift or a silver Vectra car in the area in the early hours of this morning to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dashcams, or residents with CCTV, to check in case they have captured any footage which could be of significance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.